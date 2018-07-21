Saturday was a hot one in Southeast Louisiana, but not a record breaker, according to the National Weather Service's New Orleans office.
While the heat index soared all the way up to 113 in New Orleans by mid-afternoon, Saturday's high of 94 was 5 degrees off from the record of 99 set in 2016. Baton Rouge, which saw its heat index rise to 103, also had a high of 94, which was 7 degrees off from the record of 101 set in 1907.
Residents of both metro areas still have the rest of the weekend to get through before any signs of relief through cooler temperatures appear.
Tomorrow's forecast shows a high of 97 for both metros. The high for July 22 in Baton Rouge and New Orleans is 99, set in 1924 and 1981 respectively.