Like bees leaving the hive, an army of teens and adults swarmed in and out of Amy Punkay's house and down her driveway in the Westminster neighborhood near Interstate 12.

Some were dumping carpets and other debris onto a pile in front of her house along Baker Drive. Others were ferrying whole dresser drawers of clothes, plastic bins of shoes, and other items across the street to her in-laws' house for safe storage.

Punkay, 47, and her family of six children got 4 to 5 inches of water in their home around midnight late Monday and early Tuesday after a slow-moving storm dumped up to 13 inches of rain on the Baton Rouge area.

Her kids, their friends and adults from her neighborhood and their church had massed to quickly remove all the wet carpet and other materials and do other cleanup. Punkay's house is more than 60 years old and didn't flood in August 2016 or any other time in the past, she said.

"I've never seen this much water here," she said.

Punkay sensed was this storm was not the normal heavy rain that might have been expected in the past from hurricanes, tropical storms and other severe weather.

For a 24-hour period, the maximum amounts of rain that fell on the Baton Rouge area were equivalent to a 100-year storm, or one that has a 1% chance of happening in any year.

"It's strange to me that the pattern of the rainfall was so different to make this happen," she said.

Compounding issues around her block that flooded, Punkay said, is that neighborhood is near Ward's Creek and drainage outlets to the creek have flap gates that block rising creek water from backing up into her neighborhood.

Once they close, however, she said, the water doesn't drain out until the creek lowers. Water in Baker Drive was up to her hips before it started receding about 1 to 1:30 a.m.

By mid-morning Tuesday, the water was completely gone.

Farther down Jefferson Highway off Antioch Road, a handful of homes in the Old Jefferson neighborhood took on water around 9 to 9:30 p.m., a few hours before Punkay's block did, residents said.

Jonathan Calhoun, 35, had been at his mother's house since 7 a.m. Tuesday, helping her vacuum water, remove wet carpets and open up doors and windows at her home on Board Drive.

He estimated at least 8 inches of water got into his childhood home. Set off by grassy debris, the high water mark on his mom's backyard fence went up about a foot.

Calhoun figured once things dry out, he'll end up having to pull out about a foot of dry wall.

It's a familiar task. The house flooded in August 2016 with roughly 4 feet of water. Calhoun also had an eye on more rain in the forecast.

"Hopefully, we don't get any heavier rain than this in the next several days," he said.

Across the street, Janet Warnock, 62, and her son-in-law, Jaret Bellot, 32, were up to pretty much the same task as Calhoun and his mom. The tile floors were still wet inside their home.

Water had gotten a couple inches above the base boards. Bellot said he woke up to dripping water around 10 p.m. and stepped down into water on the floor and woke up everyone else in the house.

Water started rising even around 11 p.m. In Warnock's back yard, three trash cans from somewhere in the neighborhood were stacked up against her back fence, a section of which had been blown out from the moving water.

Warnock was waiting on her insurance adjuster Tuesday morning as her son-in-law took photos of damaged furniture and busied himself with cleanup.

Warnock had previously lived in Central and was flooded there in August 2016. Now flooded again in her new home less than five years later, she was keeping things in perspective.

"I have a lot of faith. God does a lot. He'll take care of it," she said.