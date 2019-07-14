When the rain starts to pour, there always seems to be people on the road who drive with their flashers on.
Louisiana State Police issued a tweet Sunday amid Tropical Storm Barry rainfall that not only is driving with flashing lights irritating for some drivers, but it's also illegal.
"Hazard lights should only be used if a vehicle is disabled in the roadway or on the shoulder," Louisiana State Police said. "There is no need to use your flashers while driving in the rain."
In a follow-up tweet, the agency explained exactly why this could be an unsafe problem for other drivers on the road.
"Hazards can make it difficult for others to see turn signals or brake lights, or cause them to think you are stopped in the road," the agency explained. "Also, a car that is stalled w/ hazards on may get hit by a driver who doesn’t anticipate proper braking distance because they think the car is moving."
Hazard lights should only be used if a vehicle is disabled in the roadway or on the shoulder. There is no need to use your flashers while driving in the rain. It is actually against #Louisiana law.— LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) July 14, 2019
(video taken by a passenger)#TropicalStormBarry #Barry pic.twitter.com/eIMaraPfey