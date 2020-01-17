Cloud coverage Friday will be followed by rain on Saturday, forecasters say. But things should dry up by Sunday, bringing much cooler weather to southeast Louisiana next week.
Today & tonight
Friday will be cloudy and quiet with highs barely reaching 70 degrees and lows staying near 60 degrees. The National Weather Service says showers could develop overnight, likely after midnight.
Saturday
The weekend will begin with rainfall and possibly some isolated showers. However, severe weather is not expected, forecasters say. Chances of precipitation for Baton Rouge and New Orleans is 70%, but should drop to 20% by Saturday night. Highs Saturday will be in the mid-70s with lows near 47 degrees.
Sunday
A beautiful day is expected. Sunday should be sunny, clear and cool. Highs will be near 55 degrees with lows in the upper 30s.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Monday will be significantly cooler. The National Weather Service predicts highs near 50 degrees Monday and Tuesday while lows flirt with freezing temperatures. Both days are expected to be sunny.
