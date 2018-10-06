Potential Tropical Cyclone 14 has formed in the northwestern Caribbean Sea, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday afternoon, and a strong tropical storm is forecast to make landfall in the western Florida panhandle mid-next week.
The term "potential tropical cyclone" is relatively new. It's used by the NHC to classify a tropical system before it becomes a depression, allowing the hurricane center to start issuing regular forecast advisories and forecast tracks.
"Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for further development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form over the northwestern Caribbean Sea or the southern Gulf of Mexico on Sunday or Monday while the system moves slowly northward," forecasters said in a Saturday afternoon update.
Landfall is projected to be early Wednesday afternoon.
The forecast track's cone of error spans as far west as extreme southeast Louisiana to as far west as Florida's big bend area.
If a tropical storm forms, it will be named Michael.