The National Weather Service predicts some of the coldest temperatures of the fall season to hit south Louisiana in the coming week.

Today and tomorrow

A foggy Thursday morning will be followed by scattered showers for most of the day as a cold front pushes into the capital area.

Patchy fog should clear by mid-morning, but cloud coverage and thunderstorms will pass through the Baton Rouge metro for much of the day. However, a washout nor flooding is expected. The afternoon will reach the upper 70s with lows in the 50s.

The rain event should end overnight and much cooler weather will grace south Louisiana on Friday. Temperatures will linger in the 50s throughout the day.

Weekend forecast

Lots of sunshine this weekend will warm up the Baton Rouge area. Saturday's high will be in the lower 60s with Sunday reaching around 70 degrees.

Weather will be quiet and cooperative for Tiger fans traveling to Tuscaloosa for the much-anticipated match up against the Crimson Tide, according to the WBRZ Weather Center. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s on Saturday morning followed by a pair of sunny weekend afternoons in the mid to upper 60s.

Next week

A cold front will bring clouds and showers late Monday into early Tuesday followed by drastically colder temperatures.

The first freeze of the season is predicted next week. Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday, and a light freeze could impact Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning.