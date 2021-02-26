ST. AMANT — The East Lanoux Road bridge over New River Canal will be closed for an undetermined period so the crossing can be repaired, Ascension officials said.
The bridge is just north of Webre City Road and its closure on Thursday affects some homes on East Lanoux and surrounding roads, Ascension government officials said.
Martin McConnell, parish government spokesman, said Friday the closure came after an inspection determined the bridge had deficiencies that needed repair.
He said parish transportation officials were preparing to put the work out for public bids before work can begin.
The bridge is just south of where East Lanoux and North Lanoux roads split east of Denham Road.
Residents living along North and East Lanoux will still have access to Weber City Road and across New River Canal through the Denham bridge.