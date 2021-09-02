Utility crews have cut the number of power customers without electric service to less than 200,000 in the core of the Baton Rouge metro area.
Data from Entergy and Demco this morning show 183,000 people without power in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes. East Baton Rouge has about half of those outages, Livingston has 51,000 and Ascension has 37,000.
On Wednesday, the region had about 220,000 customers without power; East Baton Rouge had 117,000 customers out, Livingston was at 55,000 and Ascension was at 46,000.
Utilities on Thursday are expected to provide some kind of timetable for when service may be restored. Statewide, Entergy alone still has nearly three-quarters of a million customers without power. Smaller utilities, including cooperatives, had additional outages.
Nearly all of southeastern Louisiana lost power when Hurricane Ida came ashore Sunday with 150 mph winds. In some parts of the region, the question isn't about just restoring system, but rebuilding part of the energy grid.
In the 12-parish Baton Rouge metro area, there are 270,000 homes and businesses without electric service. In some parishes, particularly those west of the Mississippi River, some outages might not be Ida-related. The totals as of 8 a.m. Thursday:
- Ascension: 36,955
- Assumption: 3,592
- East Baton Rouge: 94,619
- East Feliciana: 4,000
- Iberville: 3,203
- Livingston: 51,462
- Pointe Coupee: 5
- St. Helena: 6,875
- St. James: 9,794
- Tangipahoa: 58,989
- West Baton Rouge: 9
- West Feliciana: 55