As Hurricane Marco weakened into a disorganized tropical storm Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards urged people not to let their guard down as another, more serious storm approaches the warm Gulf of Mexico waters with its sights set on Louisiana.
Edwards said the state is “going to catch a big break” with Marco, with the state expected to avoid much of the predicted flooding and high winds.
Still, Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to hit Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane or stronger late Wednesday, and forecasters say it could end up as a Category 3 storm that could wreak havoc on parts of the state.
“What we don’t want people to believe is because the forecast changed for Marco and it weakened ... that that’s an indication that’s what will happen to Laura,” Edwards said.
“Every storm is unique. We’re only going to dodge the bullet so many times.”
The state will avoid the worst-case scenario forecasts by meteorologists Sunday, an unprecedented one-two punch of hurricanes barreling into Louisiana back to back. That possibility raised concerns among state officials that power companies wouldn’t have time to restore electricity in the 12-to-18-hour window between the effects of Marco and Laura, and that waters wouldn’t have time to recede.
But Tropical Storm Laura was raising fresh concerns among state and federal officials on Monday. Forecasters said it could grow to a Category 3 hurricane by the time it hits the U.S. Gulf Coast Wednesday night or Thursday morning. That would be the first Category 3 storm to make landfall in Louisiana since Hurricane Rita in 2005.
The governor said there’s nothing between Cuba and Lake Charles that would slow Tropical Storm Laura. He urged people not to “assume Laura is going to do us a similar favor” as Marco.
With Tropical Storm Marco dissipating, the governor told people they have more time to prepare for the second storm, after initially telling residents to be prepared to ride out the storms over a 72-hour period starting Monday.
In an afternoon update, the National Hurricane Center predicted Tropical Storm Laura would enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico overnight and approach the northwestern coast of the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night. Maximum winds were at around 60 miles per hour Monday afternoon, but the storm was expected to become a hurricane on Tuesday and continue to strengthen before making landfall, potentially in southwest Louisiana.
If the storm stays on track, heavy rainfall could produce flooding across the southern part of the state.
Meanwhile, the Weather Service canceled all tropical storm watches and warnings for the Louisiana coast as a result of Tropical Storm Marco. Wind shear helped weaken the small hurricane into a disorganized tropical storm.
Edwards said his administration is not opening up any state-run shelters for evacuees yet, calling congregate sheltering the “last resort” because of coronavirus concerns.
Mayors across southeast Louisiana were warning residents to take precautions for Laura. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said “we are in no way out of the woods.”
"Our strong encouragement to everyone is to stay vigilant because Laura is on the way," East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said during a press conference Monday afternoon. "All these tropical storms and weather events are unpredictable and change within a matter of hours. So we have to have heightened sensitivity about being prepared."
Edwards said he doesn’t expect boosted unemployment checks of $300 a week shouldn’t be delayed because of the storms and will go out by the end of this week. He said he would have more information soon on the checks.
The Department of Corrections has evacuated 1,300 inmates from Plaquemines, St. Mary, Terrebonne and Vermillion parishes, Edwards said.
LSU, which closed campus Monday, said it would reopen for classes and activities on Tuesday.