While the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas were largely spared from a storm that hit Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, some areas were severely impacted.

High winds flipped a pair of Cessna 152s at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport overnight, spokesman Jim Caldwell confirmed.

At least one of the planes was tied down, but gusts were strong enough to snap the ties, he continued. He didn’t know the exact distance the craft were thrown but said one was launched “some distance” and landed outside the airport fence line.

A report from NOAA said the plane thrown was a total loss.

Thousands of Louisiana houses were without power for parts of Thursday morning and three people were hurt from a tornado in Washington Parish.

