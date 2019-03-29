Emergency repairs to the Intracoastal Bridge in Baton Rouge are complete and two southbound lanes will be open for Friday evening traffic, one week earlier than expected, state highway officials said.

While the emergency repairs are now complete, joint repairs that had been taking place before the girder was damaged will continue. Motorists can expect nighttime lane closures, according to a statement from the state Department of Transportation and Development.

The bridge was damaged by a truck on March 19, which has caused massive delays for commuters.

“We understand the frustration that West Bank commuters have been experiencing during this emergency closure, and I have been personally engaged with elected officials and citizens since before the emergency repair started. We are thrilled to be able to reopen the Intracoastal Bridge sooner than expected and know it will provide welcomed relief for the entire region,” DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson said in the news release.

