The Baton Rouge area has gone more than a month without rainfall, and if the mini-drought ends as expected with the approach of a cold front Wednesday night or Thursday people should be grateful that a hurricane wasn't involved.
The city last had rain on Sept. 9, and warm air in the upper atmosphere has kept conditions stable enough that even recent cool fronts haven't produced rain, said Louisiana state climatologist Barry Keim.
Often to end a summertime drought, a significant weather system is necessary to generate rainfall, Keim said.
"Tropical storms often break droughts in the Southeast," Keim said. "It takes a big destabilizing event to stir up the atmosphere. Obviously nobody wants a hurricane, but a weak tropical wave would be pretty welcomed right now."
Baton Rouge's record run without rainfall occurred in 1978, when no rain fell from Sept. 29 to Nov. 5, a period of 38 days, according to researchers at the LSU Department of Geography and Anthropology. The city had a 35-day streak with no rain in 1940 and 33 days without rain for periods in 1930 and 1979.
The 1979 run ended as a summertime front rolled through in early July — as Hurricane Bob shook up the atmosphere and brought heavy rains to the region.
Cold fronts over the next few days should bring just a little rain. "If you get a half-inch, consider yourself lucky," Keim said.
There is a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Karl formed Tuesday, but is expected to move ashore into Mexico from the Bay of Campeche early Friday. Some of the moisture that produced Karl is left over from Hurricane Julia, which hit Nicaragua during the weekend, the National Weather Service at Slidell said.
The two cold fronts will dry out the air and let temperatures slip well into the low 60s at night in Baton Rouge later in the week and into the 50s again early next week. Readings along the Mississippi border north of Baton Rouge could be in the low to mid-50s by Monday.
If rain falls Wednesday, Baton Rouge will have gone 32 days without rain and the streak will be the city's sixth-longest on record. If rain returns Thursday, the streak will tie for third-longest.