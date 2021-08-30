With so many traffic lights not working thanks to power outages caused by Hurricane Ida, intersections across Louisiana are temporarily four-way stops. Confusion has predictably ensued.
Here’s are the rules for how four-way stops are supposed to work:
- When you reach the intersection, come to a full and complete stop. Even if you are the only vehicle there.
- The first vehicle to arrive at the intersection gets to cross first. But be cautious. Aggressive drivers sometimes ignore this rule.
- If two or three vehicles arrive at the same time, the vehicle to the right gets to proceed first. So if you are in the vehicle on the left, you need to yield to vehicles to your right.
- Vehicles heading straight have the right-of-way over turning vehicles. Consider what happens if two vehicles arrive and are directly opposite each other. If one is turning while the other is going straight, the vehicle going straight has the right of way.
- Vehicles turning right have the right-of-way over drivers turning left. Consider if two cars are directly across from each other and arrive at the same time. If one is turning right while the other is turning left, the vehicle turning right has the right-of-way.
- So what if all four cars arrive at the intersection at the same time? There is no good rule of thumb as to who should go first. Good communication is important. Use your turn signal. If there is any doubt on whose turn it is, wave people through or motion that it is their turn to let them know that you intend to wait for them to go before pulling into the intersection.