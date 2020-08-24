The Baton Rouge area kept a leery eye on the tropics Monday as a weakening Tropical Storm Marco sideswiped the southeast Louisiana coastline, while an intensifying Tropical Storm Laura took aim at the Gulf of Mexico with a projected mid-week landfall expected in southwest Louisiana.
A forecaster at the National Weather Service office in Slidell said the Baton Rouge area may see only a quarter-inch of rain and 10 mph winds from Marco, but Laura could impact the area with 3-5 inches of rain with higher amounts if rain bands form in concentrated areas, and sustained winds of 25-35 mph with stronger gusts. There's also a tornado threat from Laura.
Marco was once a Category 1 hurricane, and Laura is projected to possibly reach Category 2 status.
East Baton Rouge city-parish leaders said they are bracing for a bigger impact from Laura.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said East Baton Rouge Parish residents shouldn't let Marco's downgraded status lull them into complacency, because Laura is now taking aim at the state.
"Our strong encouragement to everyone is to stay vigilant because Laura is on the way," Broome said during a press conference Monday afternoon. "All these tropical storms and weather events are unpredictable and change within a matter of hours. So we have to have heightened sensitivity about being prepared."
The mayor said residents should spend Monday and Tuesday gathering enough food, water and medicine to last three days, as well as masks, sanitizer and other supplies to protect their families from the potential spread of the coronavirus.
Fred Raiford, the city-parish's director of transportation and drainage, said crews will be out every day this week cleaning debris and addressing any issues with the storm drain infrastructure to lessen the chances of flooding when Laura hits.
Raiford urged residents to call the parish's 311 line to report downed trees and flooded streets during the storm event.
Broome said city-parish buildings will remain closed through Tuesday. She'll make a determination later this week regarding any additional closures.
Phil Grigsby, a National Weather Service meteorologist and forecaster in Slidell, said Marco won't be a rain or wind issue for the Baton Rouge area as the storm was once predicted to be.
Asked if the Baton Rouge area dodged a bullet in terms of Marco, Grigsby answered, "Yeah, yeah, I would say that."
Laura could be a different story, he said, because the Baton Rouge area will be on the east side of the storm.
"You guys are going to be on the wet and windy side of this," Grigsby said, adding that the Baton Rouge area should begin feeling Laura's impacts by Wednesday afternoon with more severe weather coming Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
"Hopefully they're already prepared or are preparing," he stressed.
Grigsby echoed Broome's sentiments, and those of Gov. John Bel Edwards, about becoming complacent while a second much stronger storm heads toward Louisiana.
"Don't let your guard down right now," the forecaster warned.
Grigsby said any eastward shift in Laura's projected track could bring higher impacts to the Baton Rouge area, while a shift to the west would mean better news for the area.
Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso said that while the parish got a "mulligan" as Marco's strength waned Monday, he likewise urges residents to closely follow updates from state and local officials over the next few days.
Even though the Baton Rouge area experienced typical summer-like weather Monday, most area schools remain closed at least through Wednesday. Some, like local Catholic schools, are closed all week. Many students, including those in East Baton Rouge Parish schools, have already been learning from home because of the coronavirus pandemic.
LSU was set to reopen campus Tuesday following closures on Monday due to Marco.
The U.S. Postal Service even closed post offices and suspended mail service Monday for much of southern Louisiana ahead of Marco's anticipated landfall.
ZIP code areas affected by the disruption cover much of the Baton Rouge and New Orleans metro areas. They include ZIP codes starting with: 700, 701, 703, 704, 707 and 708.
Postal officials said regular service should resume Tuesday.
St. James Parish officials announced Monday that government buildings and offices in the parish will reopen Tuesday for normal business hours. Also Tuesday, residential garbage service will resume and normal homebound meals will be delivered to registered seniors.
