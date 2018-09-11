Forecasters grew more confident Tuesday that a weather disturbance in the far southern Gulf of Mexico would develop into a tropical depression before the end of the weekend and threaten an area from northeastern Mexico to the mouth of the Mississippi River.
The U.S. Air Force was prepared to send a reconnaissance plane into the storm Wednesday, if a flight was necessary. The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that ships at sea had reported strong, gusty winds over the Yucatan Channel, which separates the Gulf of Mexico from the Caribbean Sea.
There was a 50 percent chance the area of bad weather could develop into a tropical depression by Thursday night. The chance of one developing by Sunday night was 70 percent, forecasters predicted Tuesday evening.
"Interests across northeastern Mexico and the coasts of Texas and Louisiana should monitor the progress of this system," the hurricane center said.
If a tropical storm were to form, it would likely be named Joyce or Kirk, depending on whether other areas of bad weather worsen elsewhere in the Atlantic basin. Hurricanes Florence and Helene were in the Atlantic on Tuesday, with Florence heading toward the Carolinas and Tropical Storm Isaac was approaching the Caribbean from the east.
The Governor's Office was watching for further development, similar to steps taken last week ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon. Forecasters had initially said Gordon could strike the Louisiana coast but steering currents moved the bad weather to the east. Gordon's eye crossed the coast west of Mobile and the storm brought heavy rains to Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Mississippi.
The tip of the Yucatan Peninsula is about 600 miles south-southeast of New Orleans. The weather disturbance was expected to move to the northwest, into the western Gulf of Mexico.