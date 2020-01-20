Wintry weather has returned to southeast Louisiana. A drop in temperatures could lead to a light freeze Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Today & tonight

Grab a warm jacket! Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be chilly as highs struggle to reach 50 degrees. The day will be sunny and clear. Lows tonight will be just below freezing. Prepare for a cold night and a possible freeze.

Tomorrow

Another sunny, chilly day with highs near 50 degrees. Cloud coverage increases Tuesday night. Lows will be in the lower-to-mid 30s.

Up next

Wednesday will be slightly warmer with highs around 54 degrees. Rainfall is possible across southeast Louisiana late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, the NWS says. Showers are likely to linger most of the day on Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Cold weather tips

Remember to check on people, pets, plants, and pipes!

When the temperatures drop, certain pipes – including outdoor pipes or pipes in unheated interior areas or areas with little insulation – are all at risk of freezing.

To protect and prevent your pipes from freezing before the cold weather hits, follow these tips from the Red Cross:

--Drain water from swimming pool and water sprinkler supply lines. Do not put antifreeze in these lines, as it can be harmful to the environment and dangerous to humans, pets, wildlife and landscaping.

--Remove, drain and store hoses used outdoors. Close inside valves supplying outdoor hose bibs. Open the outside hose bibs to allow water to drain, and keep the outside valve open so that any water in the pipe can expand without causing it to burst.

--Add insulation to attics and crawl spaces.

--Check other areas in your home where water supply lines may be located in unheated areas, such as the garage and under kitchen or bathroom cabinets. Hot and cold water pipes in these areas should be insulated.

--Consider installing products such as a “pipe sleeve,” “heat tape” or “heat cable” on exposed water pipes. Newspaper can also provide some insulation to exposed pipes.

--Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines there.

--Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate.

--When the weather is very cold, allow cold water to drip from a faucet served by exposed pipes.