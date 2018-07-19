It’s going to be hot and humid in south Louisiana, and it’s going to last all weekend.

A combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will cause temperatures to feel like 108 to 110 degrees during the hottest part of the day on Friday, especially to the west of Interstate 55, causing the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory.

The weather service said the heat is expected to continue through the weekend and that advisories will likely be necessary for all of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi on Saturday and Sunday.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside, and reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

The extra hot weather will create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. To avoid sickness drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioning if possible and check on friends and family.

