BR.wildflooding0041.060719 bf.jpg
An SUV braves the street flooding from heavy rains on Plantation Drive Thursday June 6, 2019, in Prairieville, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Bus service in Baton Rouge is temporarily suspended while CATS officials monitor road conditions.

CATS announced on social media on Thursday that service will resume "as soon as roadways are safe."

South Louisiana has been inundated with water as a strong storm moved through. Between 4-5 inches of rain have fallen in parts of Baton Rouge this morning and rainfall rates of up to 3 inches an hour have occurred in the region.

flooding capitol
downed tree
driver rescued
Heavy rain downtown
BR.flooding.060719 TS 1125.jpg
