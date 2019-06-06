Bus service in Baton Rouge is temporarily suspended while CATS officials monitor road conditions.

CATS announced on social media on Thursday that service will resume "as soon as roadways are safe."

South Louisiana has been inundated with water as a strong storm moved through. Between 4-5 inches of rain have fallen in parts of Baton Rouge this morning and rainfall rates of up to 3 inches an hour have occurred in the region.

+3 Flooding in Baton Rouge: Streets closed, cars stuck, some buildings take on water Large portions of south Louisiana are underwater Thursday as heavy rain moves through the area. A flash flood warning is in effect.

Photo: Flipped cars shown at Baton Rouge General hospital; possible tornado touched down Flooding rains smacked the Baton Rouge area on Thursday morning, and photos from witnesses there show flipped cars in a Baton Rouge General ho…

Thousands without power in Baton Rouge area as storm brings heavy rain, thunder As of 10 a.m. Thursday, more than 3,600 Entergy customers in East Baton Rouge are without power as severe weather moves through the area, brin…