Baton Rouge flooding
Baton Rouge area residents reported flooding Monday night amid heavy rainfall.

 BY KYLE WHITFIELD | Staff writer

As heavy rain fell across the Baton Rouge area on Monday, residents reported flood streets and closed roads.

Earlier rainfall in southwest Louisiana flooded homes and businesses, prompting law enforcement officials to rescue stranded residents.

St. George Fire Department officials reported that some people needed to be rescued from flooded vehicles.

Here's what local residents and officials reported around the Baton Rouge area on Monday night.

