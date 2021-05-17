As heavy rain fell across the Baton Rouge area on Monday, residents reported flood streets and closed roads.

Earlier rainfall in southwest Louisiana flooded homes and businesses, prompting law enforcement officials to rescue stranded residents.

St. George Fire Department officials reported that some people needed to be rescued from flooded vehicles.

+3 Firefighters rescue people after rain floods Baton Rouge streets; see flood warnings, radar here A slow-moving, heavy rainstorm dumped water on the Baton Rouge area Monday night, flooding streets and stranding some people in their cars.

Click here for the latest radar, forecast information.

Here's what local residents and officials reported around the Baton Rouge area on Monday night.

Can't see the module? Click here.