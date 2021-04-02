Whether you're planning a crawfish boil or an egg hunt, the weather this Easter weekend will be perfect for outdoor activities in the Baton Rouge area.
The forecast calls for plenty of sunshine and clear skies.
Here's a rundown on the forecast for the Baton Rouge area:
😎☀️🌻 AMAZING spring weather on tap for this weekend! We hope you can get out and enjoy it, but don't forget your sunscreen!#lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/EwQ5UPGsb9— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) April 2, 2021
Friday night:
- Mostly clear
- Low of 39° F
Saturday:
- Mostly sunny
- High of 71° F
Saturday night:
- Partly cloudy
- Low of 49° F
Sunday:
- Mostly sunny
- High of 75° F