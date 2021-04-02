Whether you're planning a crawfish boil or an egg hunt, the weather this Easter weekend will be perfect for outdoor activities in the Baton Rouge area.

The forecast calls for plenty of sunshine and clear skies.

Here's a rundown on the forecast for the Baton Rouge area:

Friday night:

  • Mostly clear
  • Low of 39° F

Saturday:

  • Mostly sunny
  • High of 71° F

Saturday night:

  • Partly cloudy
  • Low of 49° F

Sunday:

  • Mostly sunny
  • High of 75° F

Email Emma Discher at EDischer@TheAdvocate.com or follow her on Twitter, @EmmaDischer.

