A winter storm watch has been issued for the Baton Rouge and Lafayette metro areas through late Sunday and early Monday.

The National Weather Service issued the watch Saturday morning along and northwest of a McComb, Mississippi to Baton Rouge line.

On Thursday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency as residents brace for potential wintry conditions through the Mardi Gras weekend.

Winter Storm Watches are in effect for portions of SW Mississippi and SE Louisiana for late Sunday night and Monday. Watches are along and northwest of a McComb to Baton Rouge line. Ice accumulations of one quarter inch or more are possible in the watch area. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/dICeMzrzyU — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) February 13, 2021

While the current forecast predicts ice accumulation of .06 inches in Baton Rouge and .21 inches in Lafayette through midnight on Monday, the NWS said the areas in the watch could get up to .25 inches of ice or more.

The watch comes ahead of a significant winter storm developing over the Southern Plains Sunday into Monday bringing sleet and freezing rain, and possibly snow, into the region.

For Baton Rouge, it appears the worst weather will begin just after daybreak Monday around New Roads and St. Francisville, at midday across northern Baton Rouge and in the afternoon south and east of Baton Rouge.

Temperatures are expected to drop to their lowest points of the year so far, potentially bottoming out in the low 20s and maybe upper teens Tuesday morning.

A snowy Lundi Gras in Baton Rouge? See the latest winter weather forecast Cold and potentially icy weather is coming at the worst time for school children — they won't get a snow day.

In Lafayette, low temperatures are expected to be near freezing with a chance of snow on Saturday. The chance of snow continues into Sunday and Monday, with an 80% chance on Monday. Lows are predicted to be around 16 degrees Monday.