BR.winterstorm.021321

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch in the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas through late Sunday night and early Monday. Ice accumulation in the two metro areas could possibly reach .25 inches or more. 

 Photo contributed by NWS

A winter storm watch has been issued for the Baton Rouge and Lafayette metro areas through late Sunday and early Monday. 

The National Weather Service issued the watch Saturday morning along and northwest of a McComb, Mississippi to Baton Rouge line.

On Thursday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency as residents brace for potential wintry conditions through the Mardi Gras weekend. 

While the current forecast predicts ice accumulation of .06 inches in Baton Rouge and .21 inches in Lafayette through midnight on Monday, the NWS said the areas in the watch could get up to .25 inches of ice or more. 

The watch comes ahead of a significant winter storm developing over the Southern Plains Sunday into Monday bringing sleet and freezing rain, and possibly snow, into the region.

For Baton Rouge, it appears the worst weather will begin just after daybreak Monday around New Roads and St. Francisville, at midday across northern Baton Rouge and in the afternoon south and east of Baton Rouge.

Temperatures are expected to drop to their lowest points of the year so far, potentially bottoming out in the low 20s and maybe upper teens Tuesday morning.

In Lafayette, low temperatures are expected to be near freezing with a chance of snow on Saturday. The chance of snow continues into Sunday and Monday, with an 80% chance on Monday. Lows are predicted to be around 16 degrees Monday.

View comments