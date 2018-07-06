Beryl is kicking off the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, and the "brazen" storm had strengthened slightly as it continued to swirl toward the Lesser Antilles, forecasters said Friday.

The storm, described as "tiny" as it strengthened to a hurricane overnight, is projected to weaken to a tropical storm as early as Monday morning as it moves through the Caribbean. The National Weather Service said Friday morning that the storm posed "no threat" to the Gulf Coast.

#Beryl is officially the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season. It poses no threat to the local area. It is forecast to weaken to an open wave on Monday as it moves into the Caribbean. #lawx #mswx https://t.co/sQbnctZjz3 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) July 6, 2018

The storm is currently headed westward, with a northern tick expected through the weekend. The center of the storm is expected to remain east of the Lesser Antilles through Sunday, according to forecasters.

It was located more than 1,000 miles east by southeast from the Lesser Antilles as of mid-day Friday. Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 80 mph. The storm was moving at a rate of 15 mph, forecasters said.

Hurricane force winds are currently extending just 10 miles from the center of the compact storm, with tropical storm force winds extending up to 35 miles.

Hurricane Beryl is a small storm, the National Hurricane Center said Friday morning, which makes for a "greater-than-usual uncertainty of [its] current intensity."

Even with the weakening storm, it will still produce heavy rains as at heads through the Caribbean, although there are no current coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Forecasts for this year's season in the Atlantic, which have been lessened from initial predictions, expect 10 named storms and at least one hurricane of Category 3 or higher.

Beryl becomes the second named storm of 2018. Subtropical Storm Alberto formed in May, just before the June 1 start of hurricane season. It dumped heavy rain on the southeastern United States.

