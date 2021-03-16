A part of westbound I-10 was closed Tuesday as crews were on the scene of a tanker fire at mile marker 123 on Tuesday, according to state police. 

Traffic was being diverted at LA 415 (Lobdell), where congestion has reached LA 1 (Port Allen).

State police said an 18-wheeler pulling a tanker became fully engulfed in flames, blocking both lanes of travel.

Crews were able to put out the fire and were working to offload the tanker product.

There are no reported injuries from this incident.

