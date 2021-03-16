A part of westbound I-10 was closed Tuesday as crews were on the scene of a tanker fire at mile marker 123 on Tuesday, according to state police.
Traffic was being diverted at LA 415 (Lobdell), where congestion has reached LA 1 (Port Allen).
I-10 West remains closed at Mile Marker 124 (past Whiskey Bay). A diversion remains in place I-10 West at LA 415 (Lobdell), where congestion has remains at LA 1 (Port Allen). Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) March 17, 2021
State police said an 18-wheeler pulling a tanker became fully engulfed in flames, blocking both lanes of travel.
Crews were able to put out the fire and were working to offload the tanker product.
There are no reported injuries from this incident.