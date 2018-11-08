After a warm fall, winter is coming. Fast. A cold front will sweep in to southern Louisiana on Thursday evening and Friday, but temperatures could continue to drop.
Forecasters anticipate that parts of southeastern Louisiana could see the first freeze of the year as early as Tuesday.
"Colder air will move in from Tuesday to Thursday of next week, and the first freeze of the year could occur along and north of the I-12 corridor in Southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi on Wednesday," forecaster Phil Grigsby wrote in a weekly weather briefing on Thursday.
The colder weather and possible freeze is expected to peak on Wednesday, when Louisianians could see the chilliest morning of the cold snap.
Temperatures Wednesday morning could dip as low as 33 in Baton Rouge and 37 in New Orleans, but wind chill could drop that down to 28 and 31 respectively.