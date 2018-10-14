While the Sunshine Bridge remains indefinitely closed after a barge-mounted crane crashed into the bridge Friday, the Plaquemine ferry is extending its hours to aid with the commute.

The crash severely damaged a load-bearing beam. With the bridge closed, a 90-second drive between the east and west banks of the Mississippi River became a nearly hour-long journey.

DOTD announced Sunday that after further inspection, the "damage is extensive and several vital components of the bridge are in need of repair." It will remain closed indefinitely.

"Our hope was to be able to use a portion of the bridge for traffic while emergency repairs were being made," DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson said in the statement. "However, that is not the case. We will be working on plans to make the repairs as quickly as possible and will develop a timeline for when the work will be completed."

Wilson recognized that the closure is inconvenient to commuters, but he said the bridge just simply isn't safe. In the meantime, the ferry will extend hours and Wilson encourages drivers to take alternate routes.

A second ferry will operate until 6 p.m. Sunday and the first ferry will continue extended weekend hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Louisiana DOTD tweeted Sunday afternoon.

During the week, the second boat will operate an hour longer until 10 a.m. and will start an hour earlier at 1:30 p.m. in the afternoons.

Highway officials suggested that motorists use the bridge at Gramercy, 20 miles south, or the ferry at Plaquemine, 28 miles north. The next closest bridge is at Baton Rouge, a 33-mile one-way drive to the north.

The 1.5-mile long bridge connects communities throughout the state's industrial corridor. Chemical plant workers use the four-lane bridge to reach plants lining the banks of the Mississippi River while other commuters take the bridge to shorten drives around Donaldsonville, Gonzales and Baton Rouge.

