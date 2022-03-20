Moderate to severe thunderstorms are expected to pummel much of the Gulf Coast Tuesday, and parts of southeast Louisiana are bracing for what the National Weather Service described as a “substantial severe weather event.”
Predicted to reach the Baton Rouge area by Tuesday morning and remain throughout the evening, the incoming storms could bring “large hail” and winds of up to 60 miles per hour that have potential to turn into “significant” long-track tornadoes, said Kevin Gilmore, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service of New Orleans.
After hitting the southeast part of the state, the storms will likely make their way across the Sabine River Valley area of east Texas and western Louisiana as a surface cold front moves eastward. That raises concerns that the heavy winds and rain could bring power outages to millions of households across both states.
“It really depends on what the ingredients (of the storm) are going to set up,” Gilmore said.
Although inclement weather isn’t expected to hit until partway through the work week, experts are already seeing clearer-than-normal indicators of what’s to come, Gilmore said. While the forecast is still subject to change, “these trends illustrate a confidence in the idea that we’ll be seeing severe weather across the area,” he said.
According to the NWS, several states should expect to see varying degrees of impact, including parts of southern Mississippi, as well as Texas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Alabama and Florida.
The Storm Prediction Center has already issued a Level 4 out of 5 risk alert for large portions of Louisiana and Mississippi, including the greater Baton Rouge area.
Because the storm is expected to hit during the day, Gilmore cautioned Baton Rouge residents to remain “weather aware” while out and about and to be sure they have somewhere to shelter in place if need be.
“Have a safe place to go and have a reliable way to receive warnings – either on your phone or weather radio is fantastic,” Gilmore said. “Just remain weather aware between now and Tuesday and stay tuned for the latest updates as they come across.”