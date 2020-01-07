The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a portion of south Louisiana as being at an enhanced risk of seeing severe weather Saturday.
Areas north of and along Interstate 12 are in the enhanced-risk area. Other areas are under a slight risk.
The NWS forecasts the potential for severe weather on a scale from 1-5 (five meaning high and one meaning marginal). Enhanced is third on the scale. Slight is second.
A squall line could develop ahead of a cold front, and storms that form ahead of it could develop into supercells, forecasters said in a Tuesday morning update.
"Front should carry precipitation out of the area by mid-afternoon Saturday," forecasters said.
More details about the forecast, including a clearer assessment of the risk of tornadoes and damaging winds, will be issued in the coming days.