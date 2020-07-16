Interstate-10 West near Essen Lane in Baton Rouge is closed due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler during rush hour on Thursday.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development acknowledged the shutdown of the interstate around 4:30 p.m. due to a jackknifed tractor trailer blocking the roadway.
The DOTD said congestion on the interstate had backed up to Bluebonnet Boulevard, but WBRZ's Dana DiPiazza reported traffic was backed up to Siegen Lane as of 4:49 p.m.
Westbound delays on I-10 have reached Siegen Lane I-10 west completely closed @ Essen Lane pic.twitter.com/u7vapYU2re— Dana DiPiazza WBRZ (@danawbrz) July 16, 2020
Motorists are encouraged to take an alternate route.