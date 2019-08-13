Contractors will soon begin laying asphalt on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard after months of delay because of flooding on the Arkansas and Mississippi rivers.

Crews had prepared the road bed and set a state date for the spring, but asphalt from a plant in Arkansas couldn't be shipped to Baton Rouge because of high water. With rivers back at lower levels, work is ready to proceed.

The city-parish Tuesday announced alternating lane closures beginning Wednesday night for South Sherwood Forest Boulevard between Airline Highway and Lake Sherwood Acres. Because of the delay, the road has been left rugged and pitted. Crews will do prep work again for the rest of the week and begin putting down asphalt Sunday night, according to the contractor.

The construction crews will work primarily at night for the first couple weeks of the project. The city-parish announcement said alternating lane closures should last until Sept. 13, or a period of four weeks.

The work is part of a $4 million project that also included improvements on Sherwood Forest Boulevard north of Interstate 12. The city-parish said obtaining asphalt locally could have driven up the cost of the project.

