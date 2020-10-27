The following parishes have opened up locations to fill or pick up sandbags ahead of Hurricane Zeta's expected arrival Wednesday. Many locations are self-service and require a shovel and elbow grease:
ASCENSION PARISH
East Bank
• 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department, Station 40 in Darrow, 39110 La. 22, Darrow
• Butch Gore Memorial Park, 14550 Harry Savoy Road, St. Amant
• Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy., Gonzales
• Stevens Park, 4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales
• Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar
• Galvez-Lake Fire Department, 16288 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville
• 7th District Fire Department substation,13398 Roddy Road, Gonzales
• Prairieville Fire Department, La. 73 at Miller Road, Prairieville
• St. Amant Recreational Park, 45404 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant
• Highway 431 curve in the Lake community
• Kleinpeter Road at Ridge Road
• Buxton Road
• Prairieville schools at Parker Road
• Tullier subdivision
West Bank
• Modeste-Brusly Township Road
• Modeste Park, 3544 Butler's Road, Donaldsonville
• Lemanville Park, 3131 La. 18 E., Donaldsonville
• Abend Park, 3110 Mt. Bethel Road, La. 18, Donaldsonville
• Saint Jude subdivision
• DPW West, 725 Church St, Donaldsonville
• Palo Alto Fire Station, La. 1 South
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
• BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds — 16072 Airline Hwy.
• BREC Alsen Park — 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road.
• BREC Cadillac Street — 6117 Cadillac St.
• BREC Doyles Bayou Park — 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
• BREC Flannery Road Park — 801 S. Flannery Road.
• BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park — 1702 Gardere Lane.
• BREC Lovett Road Park — 13443 Lovett Road.
• BREC Memorial Stadium — 1702 Foss St.
LIVINGSTON PARISH
Fire District 1 – Station #1 29778 South Montpelier Ave., Albany.
Fire District 2 – Station #1 (Springfield Main) 32280 Terry St., Springfield.
Fire District 2 – Station #2 (Killian) 31447 La. 22, Springfield.
Fire District 2 – Station #3(Lizard Creek) La. 1037, Springfield.
Fire District 2 – Station #5 (Hutchinson) 25389 Hutchinson Road, Springfield.
Fire District 3 – Station #1 930 Government St., Denham Springs.
Fire District 3 – 257 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs – behind James’ Drug Store.
Fire District 4 – Station #1 29758 S. Palmetto Drive, Walker.
Fire District 4 – Station #3 34893 La. 1019, Watson.
Fire District 4 – Station #5 18525 Clio St., Port Vincent.
Fire District 4 – Station #9 9100 Hillion Hood Road, Denham Springs.
Fire District 5 – Station #1 8098 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs.
Fire District 5 - Station #3 25500 La. 16, Denham Springs.
Fire District 6 – Station #1 20550 Circle Drive, (Behind Town Hall) Livingston.
Fire District 7 – Station #1 19784 La. 42 Livingston.
Fire District 7 – Station #2 19354 Perilloux Road, Livingston.
Fire District 8 – Station #1 15160 La. 16, French Settlement.
Fire District 9 – Station #1 23634 La. 22, Maurepas.
Fire District 9 – Station #2 20368 La. 22 (Head of Island), Maurepas.
Fire District 10 – Station #1 30928 Hwy 441, Holden.
Fire District 11 – Station #1 33815 La. 43, Independence.
-- Station #2 31470 Horseshoe Road N., Independence.
ST. JAMES PARISH
• Grand Point Fire Station - 32122 La. 642, Paulina.
• Vacherie Fire Training Center — 29126 Health Unit St., Vacherie.
• Kingview Street Fire Station — 8120 Kingview St., St. James.
• Gramercy Water Plant — 407 E. Jefferson Hwy., Gramercy.
• Lutcher Water Plant — 1132 Lutcher Ave., Lutcher.