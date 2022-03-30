Baton Rouge and the Florida Parishes are forecast to see nasty weather today, with forecasters warning that significantly high winds are almost assured and that there is a decent chance of tornadoes.
The threatened area reaches from the Gulf coast to the Ohio Valley, but the areas facing the worst risk are from Baton Rouge to Memphis, Tennessee, then eastward.
Winds will blow steady at tropical storm force, 35-45 mph, and gust to 55 mph, even without storms nearby. In the worst conditions, winds could reach even higher, possibly gusting over 75 mph, and there's a 1-in-10 chance of a strong tornado (111+ mph) could strike within 25 miles of any given point.
The storms will arrive a week after a tornado hit New Orleans East and Arabi last week, when the atmosphere was set up in a similar scenario. Every storm is different, and forecasters said the entire warned region needed to watch out for worsening weather.
Storms this morning had already prompted tornado warnings in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri, and a line of bad weather extended into eastern Texas. The bad weather was expected to move steadily across the state, hitting Baton Rouge in the afternoon, then largely being well east of the region by nightfall.
A tornado watch was already posted for points from Alexandria northward. Similar advisories can be expected for Acadiana and the Baton Rouge area later in the day.
Forecasters said wind was the major widespread threat today. A high wind warning is in effect until 9 p.m., with south winds at 35 to 45 mph and gusts to 55 mph. Winds in storms can be higher.
Because the incoming front is moving more slowly on its southern end, parts of Louisiana and adjoining parts of Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle will see extra moisture in the air. That moisture is fuel for storms. By 4 p.m., there should be a line of storms from southwestern Mississippi into southern Louisiana.
Wind shear, the movement of air at different directions and speeds at different levels of the atmosphere, can combine with rising warm air and increase the threat of supercells that can produce tornadoes.
The Storm Prediction Center put Baton Rouge and the Florida Parishes under a "moderate" risk of severe weather. While "moderate" is the fourth-highest risk level at the Storm Prediction Center, it does not mean there is an 80 percent chance of severe weather. The risk of tornadoes within 25 miles of a point was 15 percent in Baton Rouge and the Northshore, and 10 percent to the south.
Schools in East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ibverville and Pointe Coupee Parishes all either closed or went to virtual instruction. Schools in Ascension, Livingston, and Assumption Parishes planned to dismiss early.
East Baton Rouge Parish government offices planned to close at 11 a.m.
One person died in the Arabi tornado last week. Forecasters who surveyed the area said winds reached over 160 mph.