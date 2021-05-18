The bands of rain that pummeled the Baton Rouge region Monday night and Tuesday morning, causing widespread flash flooding, were expected to continue intermittently on Wednesday, in the process dropping another four to six inches of rain.
That rain adds the downpour — one gauge recorded nearly 14 inches of rain — that fell since Monday morning, the worst of it overnight.
Nevertheless, while heavy, rain still is expected to fall below the record levels reached during the historic floods of August 2016.
A let-up in the rain during daytime hours Tuesday allowed flood waters a chance to exit some homes, roads to reopen and power to be partially restored. Flash flood warnings, however, remained in effect Tuesday afternoon for parts of East Baton Rouge, Iberville and Livingston parishes.
Mike Efferson, a forecaster with the National Weather Service, said late Tuesday afternoon that Houston and Lake Charles areas look like they will continue to get the worst of the weather. But Baton Rouge will still see heavy rain bands late Tuesday and into Wednesday, likely with breaks in between them, continuing through Friday.
Efferson said the storm is notable for the amount of rain it’s dropping in such a short span. Its slow movement is allowing rain clouds to regenerate and dump even more rain, he said.
When that happens, flash flooding is bound to follow.
“If you have four inches in an hour for three hours, you’re going to flood,” Efferson said.
The amount of rain that has fallen so far has varied substantially, even in areas not far from each other.
At the Baton Rouge Metro Airport, only about five inches fell, and other spots were less. But rainfall of eight to 10 inches was common at other gauges in the area, and several gauges topped 10 inches.
“There were places where that rain fell in a four or five hour period,” said another NWS forecaster, Shawn O’Neil. “That’s a month’s worth of rain for many months here.”
And the air remains saturated with water vapor, raising the possibility of spontaneous showers. That’s known as “precipitable water,” or all collected water vapor in a tall, vertical column of air. It’s measured in inches like rainfall.
“The atmosphere is primed for higher rainfall,” he said.
The heavy dumps of rain and subsequent flooding is reminiscent of the August 2016 floods, but O’Neil said rainfall amounts are still well shy of the 20 to 25 inches of rain that fell almost five years ago.
“We’re not approaching that level yet,” O”Neil said.
Another difference: in 2016, rain fell in greater amounts north of Baton Rouge than at present, swelling rivers and prompting days of slow-moving backwater flooding. While high, river gauges weren’t that high Tuesday and the rivers were expected to crest well below the record levels of 2016.
“We’ve got a few (forecasts) that are starting to nudge up into the moderate level, but nothing in the major area yet,” O’Neil said.
Efferson made a related point, noting the worst rain has been falling well to the south of where it did in 2016, some of it right into the Gulf of Mexico.
River level forecasts should hold true, since they include estimates of rain still to fall — unless those estimates turn out to be too optimistic.
“If you throw an extra four to six inches on top of that you’re going to have an issue very quickly,” O’Neil said.
At his Tuesday afternoon news conference, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the breaks in the rain as well as the more southern rainfall pattern have been crucial in preventing a repeat of 2016.
"One of the things we’re benefitting from this time is that we haven’t had a lot of rain up north, so the rivers and creeks are able to fall a little faster this time, and the water is not backing up as far and is receding more quickly," Edwards observed.
At the same time, the governor said such comparisons should not diminish current suffering.
"If you are one of the people with water in your home or water in your automobile, then that’s of little consolation to you," he said.