An area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico could form into a tropical depression as early as today, although chances for formation have decreased slightly, forecasters said.

The tropical wave, called Invest 95E, is currently located over the western Gulf of Mexico and has a 50 percent chance for tropical development over the next 48 hours. It's chances over the next five days are also 50 percent.

Hurricane Florence's uncertain track sows fear up and down coast; 10M in crosshairs MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Florence put a corridor of more than 10 million people in the crosshairs Wednesday as the monster storm cl…

Latest projections indicate weather will impact mainly Mexico and Texas, although the Louisiana coast could also see increased rain and winds, and the forecast could change in the coming days.

If the disturbance forms into a named storm it would likely be named Kirk.

The potential storm comes just over a week after Tropical Storm Gordon formed in the Gulf and threatened the Louisiana coast. The system eventually made landfall to the east of Louisiana and had little impact on the state.

A forecast track for the system hasn't been issued as the NHC still considers it a tropical wave.

The historic height of hurricane season has arrived as the NHC could be monitoring five tropical systems simultaneously by the end of the week.

Hurricane Florence is a potentially catastrophic storm that could make landfall along the East Coast later this week. Forecasters said Tuesday morning that the system had weakened slightly. The NHC is also watching Hurricane Helene, Tropical Storm Isaac and Subtropical Storm Joyce.

Isaac is expected to move across the lesser Antilles and into the Caribbean Sea by the end of Thursday, and the latest track shows the system making a turn toward the Gulf early next week.

Louisiana dispatched several units to aid with prep ahead of and during Hurricane Florence, which is expected to heavily impact the east coast, most heavily in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

Can't see video below? Click here.

About 5.4 million people are currently under watches and warnings due to the storm, and several coastal areas have ordered mandatory evacuations.

Hurricane season began June 1 and ends November 30.

+2 Hurricane Florence 'highly likely' to result in life-threatening storm surge, NHC says The National Hurricane Center announced Wednesday evening that despite weakening some, Hurricane Florence is "highly likely" to usher in a lif…