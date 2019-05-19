The roof of Bear Creek Western Store in Montpelier in St. Helena Parish was torn apart by a possible tornado Sunday morning, according to a post on the store's Facebook page.
The damage happened around 8:30 a.m. as a line of severe storms moved through the area.
"We have some water damage in the store and will have to make some major repairs. Obviously we will be closed for a little while," the store said.
St. Helena Parish was under a severe thunderstorm warning from the National Weather Service around the time the damage occurred.
The store, which has been open for more than 50 years, wasn't open when the storms rolled in.