A tanker carrying hazardous materials overturned on I-10 Wednesday morning, springing a leak and forcing the closure of I-10 eastbound at milepost 139 in Grosse Tete, according to Louisiana State Police.
Authorities announced plans to close the eastbound lanes of I-10 where it crosses I-49 in Lafayette about 11 a.m., then send traffic along I-49 and U.S. 190 to Baton Rouge.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said the tanker was carrying acrylic acid.
According to a 2016 fact sheet from the Environmental Protection Agency, acrylic acid is used in the manufacture of plastics, paint formulations and other products. It is also listed as a strong irritant to the skin, eyes, and mucous membranes.
People can be exposed to acrylic acid through inhalation, skin absorption, ingestion, skin and/or eye contact, according to the CDC's National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. Symptoms include irritated eyes, skin burns, skin sensitization and an increased irritation of the respiratory system, NIOSH says.
Police say there will be "an extended recovery process" as crews work to dilute the acrylic acid leaking from the tanker.
According to Iberville Parish deputies, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and State Police will handle the clean-up effort.