The F.G. Clark Activity Center, located at 8080 Harding Blvd, is now open as a shelter to the community. The shelter is staffed by the American Red Cross and has capacity for 400 citizens, city-parish officials announced.

The city-parish opened a temporary shelter last Thursday and has staged other locations throughout the parish in case permanent sites are needed as Tropical Storm Barry continues its crawl toward the region.

The Charles R. Kelly Community Center, located at 3535 Riley Street in Baton Rouge, is serving as "a community receiving center/temporary shelter" in order to determine assistance based on a citizen’s needs.

In the event shelters are needed, the city-parish has staged locations on stand-by that are ready to be activated on command, officials have said.

