The latest forecast track for Tropical Storm Sally shows the storm is still shifting east to a landfall near the Louisiana-Mississippi border, which could possibly keep the worst of the winds and storm surge away from the Baton Rouge area.

A 4 a.m. update on Monday from the National Hurricane Center says the system is expected to slow down and strengthen into a hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall.

The latest outlook from the NHC estimates between 0.25 to 4 inches of rainfall across the capital region.

East Baton Rouge Parish is at risk for flash flooding late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, forecasters said.

Parts of Livingston, Ascension, St. James, and Tangipahoa Parish are also at risk for flash flooding over the next three days.

Metro New Orleans remains under a hurricane warning as sustained winds of 65 mph, with gusts to 80 mph are expected, with tropical storm-force winds expected by early Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said. The high winds will be accompanied by an additional 12 to 18 inches of rain, with some locations seeing even higher amounts.

State of emergency declarations have been made in areas across southeast Louisiana and some regions are under evacuation orders.