I-10 westbound near Whiskey Bay is partially reopened after a wreck closed it down Sunday evening, according to a DOTD traffic post.
The block started around 8:08 p.m., according to the post. The left lane is now open.
Traffic is reaching 4 miles, according to a DOTD tweet.
I-10 West is closed at Whiskey Bay (mile marker 129) due to an accident. Congestion is 2 miles in length.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) September 9, 2019
The left lane has reopened leaving the right lane blocked I-10 West before the Whiskey Bay Bridge (Mile Marker 129). Congestion has reached 4 miles in length.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) September 9, 2019