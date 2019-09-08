i-10

I10 westbound at Whiskey Bay was completely closed Sunday night

 DOTD traffic camera

I-10 westbound near Whiskey Bay is partially reopened after a wreck closed it down Sunday evening, according to a DOTD traffic post.

The block started around 8:08 p.m., according to the post. The left lane is now open.

Traffic is reaching 4 miles, according to a DOTD tweet.

