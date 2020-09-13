The National Hurricane Center has expanded its list of storm watches and warnings for sites along the northern Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Sally moves toward the Louisiana coast.

The National Weather Service has also issued a tropical storm warning for Baton Rouge, adding East Baton Rouge Parish to the list of local parishes in the warned area.

A hurricane warning was extended westward to Morgan City, and a tropical storm warning has been imposed westward to Intracoastal City, as the storm's forecast track shifted westward.

Hurricane Center: Sally to come ashore with 90 mph max winds; see track Tropical Storm Sally continued to move toward the gulf coast Sunday morning, with forecasters now predicting the storm will come ashore on the…

Forecasters now predict landfall sometime Tuesday and say the center of the storm should track across Lake Maurepas. Earlier Sunday the forecast track had taken the eye over Lake Ponchartrain.

Storm impacts reach far beyond the center of the track, and all of southeastern Louisiana is asked to prepare for bad weather.

As of Sunday morning, these watches and warnings were in effect:

Hurricane Warning: Morgan City to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including New Orleans, and this includes Ascension, Assumption, Livingston and lower Tangipahoa in the Baton Rouge area.

Hurricane Watch: East of Ocean Springs to the Alabama-Florida border.

Storm Surge Warning: From Port Fouchon to the Mississippi-Alabama border, including lakes Ponchartrain, Maurepas and Borgne; this includes Ascension, Livingston and lower Tangipahoa in the Baton Rouge area.

Storm Surge Watch: Mississippi-Alabama border to Alabama-Florida border.

Tropical Storm Warning: East of Ocean Springs to Indian Pass, Florida, and Morgan City westward to Intracoastal City, including East Baton Rouge and St. Helena parishes in the Baton Rouge area.

Tropical Storm Watch: Indian Pass to Ochlockonee River, Florida