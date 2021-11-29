A key state highway in Livingston Parish will close for two days this week, state officials said, and residents are being asked to take detours in the meantime.
LA-63 will close just north of where it intersects U.S. 190 near the Canadian National Railroad Line on Wednesday, according to the state's Department of Transportation and Development. The road will be closed to all traffic in both directions starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday and will stay closed until 4 p.m. Thursday.
The road needs to be closed so workers can mend a stretch of railroad tracks near the thoroughfare, DOTD officials said.
The agency is asking that people use two detours during those two days. They are:
Northbound drivers: Take U.S. 190 East to LA-441 North to LA 1036 North to LA 442 west back to LA 63. The detour is 15 miles total, and takes about 20 minutes to reconnect with LA-63 North, according to Google Maps.
Southbound drivers: Take LA 442 East to LA 1036 South to LA 441 South to US 190 West back to LA 63. The detour is nine miles total, and takes about 15 minutes to connect with U.S. 190, according to Google Maps.
DOTD "appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the work site and be on the lookout for work crews and equipment," officials said in a press release.