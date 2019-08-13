The heat advisory for parts of metro Baton Rouge has been upgraded to an excessive heat warning, the National Weather Service said Tuesday morning.
An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, St. Helena and Livingston parishes.
According to WBRZ-TV, this is the first time the New Orleans office of the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning since August 12, 2015. The NWS' New Orleans office covers the Baton Rouge and New Orleans metro areas.
In metro New Orleans, St. Tammany is also included in the excessive heat warning area. A heat advisory remains for the remainder of the New Orleans area.
For the areas under the excessive heat warning, high temperatures will climb into the mid-90s, but the humidity will cause heat indexes, in some places, to surpass 113.
A heat advisory means heat indexes will range from 108-112.
JUST IN: Heat Advisory upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning from Baton Rouge to the east and NE. Warning indicates potential for heat index values to reach 113°+. #LAwx #MSwx pic.twitter.com/ODcUnh9Z8Y— Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) August 13, 2019
The heat is expected to stick around for 6-8 hours.
NWS meteorologist Robert Ricks, based in Slidell, said that such high heat indexes can cause some heat-related illnesses, including heat stress, if people are outside for extended periods during the hottest time of the day or they don't take precautions like drinking water, seeking shade and wearing light and loose-fitting clothing. Heat stroke is also possible, and is a medical emergency that should prompt a call to 9-1-1.
Ricks said while temperatures will remain high Tuesday, there is some respite expected Wednesday when a front will bring some rain through, hopefully cooling down the area.