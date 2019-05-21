A crash involving an 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 East has caused sever delays and rerouting.
The crash occurred near Highland Road on Tuesday morning and as of 11 a.m. crews were still redirecting traffic.
Traffic is backed up to Siegen Lane.
I-10 East remains closed at Highland Road due to vehicle recovery efforts. Congestion has reached Siegen Lane. Use alternate route.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 21, 2019
Just before 11 a.m., cars near Siegen were seen turning around and driving the opposite direction of normal traffic to the exit.
This story will be updated.