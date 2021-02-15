A wintry storm is pouring freezing rain and sleet on the Baton Rouge area, closing roads, knocking out power for many residents and shutting much of the city down.
State and city officials warned that the freezing temperatures were likely to persist through Monday, making roads perilous. They urged residents to stay home unless absolutely necessary.
Baton Rouge officials announced several local road closures across the parish overnight and into Monday morning. More are expected as temperat…
Here's some of the ways the storm is affecting the area:
- I-10 was closed from Lafayette to the I-10/12 split in Baton Rouge. Many other roads were closed as well, and city leaders said more may close later in the day.
- The storm knocked out power for several thousand residents in the area.
- Livingston Parish put a dusk-to-dawn curfew in place.
This is a developing story that will be updated later.
