BR.coldweather.021721 TS 38.jpg
Sleet and freezing rain cover Westdale Drive in Batn Rouge, during a winter storm event, Monday, Feb. 16, 2021.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

A wintry storm is pouring freezing rain and sleet on the Baton Rouge area, closing roads, knocking out power for many residents and shutting much of the city down.

State and city officials warned that the freezing temperatures were likely to persist through Monday, making roads perilous. They urged residents to stay home unless absolutely necessary. 

Here's some of the ways the storm is affecting the area:

This is a developing story that will be updated later.

Photos: Ice and frost gathers in Baton Rouge during winter storm

BR.coldweather.021721 TS 793.jpg
BR.coldweather.021721 TS 1589.jpg
BR.coldweather.021721 TS 85.jpg
BR.coldweather.021721 TS 1430.jpg
BR.coldweather.021721 TS 908.jpg
