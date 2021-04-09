The thickening air today is a sign of storms on the way. The Storm Prediction Center says there's a slight or enhanced risk for severe weather for much of Louisiana today, and just north of the border, in the McComb, Mississippi, area, there's an even greater risk.
Forecasters say scattered thunderstorms could develop during the day along the central Gulf Coast, some of the worst storms could have large hail and damaging winds. The region is being monitored for a tornado threat.
There's a lot of energy in the atmosphere, and winds at different directions at various elevations, along with the heat and humidity, could help storms intensify.
Rainfall chances are in the 20 percent to 40 percent range for much of south Louisiana today, but jump to 80 percent to 90 percent tonight.