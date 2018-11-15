If you thought it was cold in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas on Thursday morning, well, you were right. But this isn't the coldest it's been this early in the fall.
According to the National Weather Service, the low in Baton Rouge bottomed out at 30 degrees while New Orleans got down to 36.
The record low for Baton Rouge on Nov. 15 came in 1940 when it got down to 22 degrees. Thursday was actually Baton Rouge's first freeze since Jan. 31, according to WBRZ-TV.
1940 is also when New Orleans set a record low for this date when temperatures plummeted to 26 degrees.
The sun returns Thursday, but highs will stay in the 50s. It'll still be cold overnight with lows in the Baton Rouge area reaching about 36 degrees and about 40 in New Orleans.
A slow warming trend continues into the weekend with sunny skies and highs climbing into the 60s and 70s.