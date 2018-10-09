Here come the weather changes for south Louisiana, y'all.

As of Wednesday morning, you'll start feeling the wind blow out the north -- and falling temperatures won't be far behind.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures Wednesday will still be warm with highs in the upper 80s and 30 percent chance of rain as Hurricane Michael approaches the Florida panhandle, creating some coastal flooding in Louisiana.

Baton Rouge will get its taste of fall a little sooner than New Orleans with lows in the Capital City dipping into the upper 60s on Wednesday night. In New Orleans, low will still be in the 70s.

Come Thursday, it's fall for all. Highs across south Louisiana will top out in the low 80s with sunny skies. Lows in Baton Rouge will be in the mid 50s, and lows in New Orleans will be in the low 60s.

Baton Rouge hasn't seen temperatures lower than 60 degrees in more than five months (since the first week of May). For New Orleans, a low of 61 was recorded May 1.

A carbon copy day is in the forecast for Friday and an equally spectacular day Saturday for football and festivals. Temperatures start to warm a bit Saturday night and into Sunday, but "still nicer than what we have seen the past few weeks," the National Weather Service said Tuesday evening.

But the warming trend won't last long as the NWS notes "another cold front will be on the door step early next week and there are indication(s) this front could even bring colder temps with lows possibly down into the upper 40s across northern portions of the area."

It's been an usually hot start to fall, which officially began Sept. 22. Highs have been well into the 90s since then, setting records across south Louisiana.

How delayed has the start to fall been? Last year, for example, the first taste of fall arrived about a month sooner in early September. Contrast that with 2016 when fall-like temperatures first showed up near the end of September-early October, according to NWS data.