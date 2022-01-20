Temperatures are expected to drop to 31 degrees Thursday night into Friday morning in Baton Rouge amid a winter weather advisory.

Forecasters expect the temperature to linger around 42 degrees Thursday afternoon until they begin to fall around 5 p.m.

Metro Baton Rouge could see frozen rain and sleet as early as 9 p.m., the National Weather Service says. Icy conditions will linger into the late morning Friday until temperatures warm up above freezing.

Wind chills could feel like 15 degrees.

The weather is a part of a winter storm officials have named Jasper.

Much of southeast Louisiana and all of southwest and coastal Mississippi has been placed under a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Forecasters say the combination of rain and freezing temperatures could result in a light glaze of ice, potentially making roads hazardous.

Elevated road and bridges may become very slippery. The weather may effect morning commutes.

The NWS encourages drivers to slow down and take extra caution.

For the latest road conditions, call 511 or check online here.