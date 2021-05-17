Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued a state of emergency due to flooding and tornado warnings in Southwest Louisiana — and he's urging residents throughout the state to be prepared, because rain is expected to continue falling over the next several days.
"Water rescues and other emergency actions have been necessary this afternoon as heavy rainfall fell across Southwest Louisiana," Edwards said in a statement. "We are only a few weeks away from the start of hurricane season, but this threat is the latest in a string of recent weather threats that remind us of the importance of preparedness and staying informed."
A state of emergency allows state resources to be used in storm response efforts.
The Lake Charles area, which is still recovering from a brutal hurricane season last year, saw streets inundated and homes and businesses swamped. In some places, 15 inches of rain has fallen there.
Other parts of the state, including Baton Rouge and New Orleans were put under flood watches, though the rain wasn't as severe as it was to the west.
More rain is expected to fall on Tuesday and possibly on Wednesday.