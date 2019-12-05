Dry weather will come to an end as an approaching front is expected to shower southeast Louisiana overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.
Today & tonight
Thursday will be mostly dry and partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. The National Weather Service says an upcoming front will bring rain to the Baton Rouge and New Orleans area after midnight. Lows should linger in the mid-to-upper 50s.
Tomorrow & tomorrow night
Keep umbrellas nearby. A 40-percent chance of rain is expected to stick around Friday morning. Forecasters say the day will be partly sunny with a highs in the 70s. Friday night will be calm and cloudy with lows in the mid 50s.
Weekend weather
The weekend will be mostly dry as the next rain chance should hold off until early next week, the NWS says.
High temperatures will stay around 65 degrees Saturday. Clouds and calm winds are in store for Saturday night. Lows are expected to hang around 50 degrees.
Peeks of sunshine will return Sunday, bringing highs to the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s.