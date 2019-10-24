Dry weather will soon come to an end as the next storm system slowly rolls into the Baton Rouge area.

The National Weather Service says showers are expected late Thursday evening and will continue overnight and into most of Friday.

Chances of precipitation Friday spike to 90% and could bring one to three inches of rain. Forecasters say long periods of rainfall may create isolated street flooding in some areas. Highs Friday will be in the mid-70s with lows around 62 degrees.

Saturday will bring scattered showers and continued cloud coverage with a high near 67. Chances of rain decrease to 40% around midday. Nighttime chances of rain drop to 20% with lows around 52 degrees.

Up next, drier weather and sunny skies will make for a beautiful Sunday. Highs should remain in the low-70s. Sunday night will stay clear, with lows in the upper 50s.